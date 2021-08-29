Send us your photos and videos
Article content
The Sudbury area, as you know, has been put under a tornado watch for Sunday after and evening.
If bad weather strikes your neighbourhood, please send any observations, photos and videos you are willing to share to dmacdonald@postmedia.com.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Send us your photos and videos Back to video
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.