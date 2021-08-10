Search for missing Sudbury man ends sadly

The search for a missing Sudbury man has ended tragically.

“Just before 3:00 p.m. today, August 10th, 2021, Shawn Caouette was located deceased in the area of Radar Road in Hanmer,” Greater Sudbury Police said on social media.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Shawn’s loved ones during this difficult time. We ask that the public please respect the family’s privacy.”

Greater Sudbury Police officers had closed Radar Road between the radar base and Skead Road in their search for Caouette, 45.

“Motorists are asked to find an alternate route. Thank you for your patience and cooperation,” police said in a post on social media.

Police had asked members of the public to avoid that area earlier Tuesday as officers searched for Caouette, last seen at around 3:14 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Police said were concerns for his well-being.

A family member of Caouette’s said that his transport truck was found idling on Radar Road on Monday evening in a social media post. His wallet and phone were left in the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact police at 705-675-9171.