Search continues for man missing 12 years

The OPP is hoping a new forensic sketch may assist in locating a man who disappeared a dozen years ago from an area north of Sturgeon Falls.

Robert (Robbie) Aho, 31, left Land O’Lakes Cottages in Marten River — located midway between Field and Temagami — on Oct. 12, 2009.

“A few days after his disappearance, some of Robbie’s belongings were found along Highway 64 near Pozniak’s Lodge and Arthur’s Road,” the OPP said in a release.

“OPP members conducted a ground and air search along the Marten River area, but were not able to locate him.”

The OPP has now shared a video on social media and circulated a new sketch — showing how Aho would look at the present time — in the hope that it might bring about new information in the missing person case.