Scrap Cancer raises another $41,000 in Sudbury

The Northern Cancer Foundation and BM Metals have announced the 2021 Scrap Cancer Campaign has raised $41,261. This includes a $30,000 donation from Carriere Industrial Supply.

Since 2010, the NCF and BM Metals have encouraged mining industry and local companies in Sudbury to donate electronic waste and scrap metal in support of priority needs at the Northeast Cancer Centre.

Bins were also available for public donations at several local businesses for the duration of June and July.

Over the past 11 years, the NCF and all of its community partners have raised more than $435,000 through Scrap Cancer.

“It’s amazing to get so much support from our community year after year for Scrap Cancer,” Tannys Laughren, executive director of the NCF, said in a release.

“I want to give a special thank you to Ramakko’s, Bianco’s Supercentre, and Windy Lake Motel for hosting collection bins, but I also want to give a huge thanks to Carriere Industrial Supply for their amazing support yet again this year.”

Carriere Industrial Supply has been the strongest supporter of the NCF’s Scrap Cancer Campaign year after year, raising more than $230,000 in scrap metal and donations since 2010.

In 2020, Carriere Industrial Supply waited until November to donate the scrap metal from its ‘boneyard’, when prices of scrap started rising after being impacted by COVID-19.

“Scrap Cancer wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support of our partners at BM Metals and the generosity of our community,” said Anthony Keating, president and chief development officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN.

“This campaign really captures the Northern Ontario spirit and we’re looking forward to using the proceeds to address the priority needs of the Northeast Cancer Centre.”

