Science North to take Indigenous innovation on the road

Article content Science North and Indigenous Tourism Ontario are getting some provincial funding help to co-develop a travelling exhibit promoting Indigenous culture and innovation.

The exhibit will hit the road next June and visit more than 20 communities across Northern Ontario over three years. Greg Rickford, Ontario's minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry and also the minister of Indigenous Affairs, announced Friday at Science North that the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation will provide $1 million toward the estimated $2.2-million cost of developing a customized, travelling Indigenous Innovation exhibit and two staff to accompany it. Photo by John Lappa / John Lappa/Sudbury Star "Before COVID-19, we had a vibrant tourism sector here in the North," he said at a press conference. "So, it is crucial that we look at ways to support our local Indigenous and Northern attractions during this time of recovery and adjustment. "Today's investment directly contributes to the sustainability of Science North and Northern tourism industries." The travelling exhibit will feature some aspects and components of Indigenous Innovation, an exhibit created by the Montreal Science Centre and on loan to Science North. Indigenous Innovation, which is currently on display in the exhibit room at the Sudbury science centre, is about 6,000 square feet in size. The highly interactive exhibit will head to the Thunder Bay Art Gallery in December where it will remain until late February. The travelling exhibit, which will be developed jointly by Science North and Indigenous Tourism Ontario, will be about 1,000 square feet in size. Science North, ITO and several Science North partners are all contributing to the cost of developing it

Article content “Indigenous Tourism Ontario is the only dedicated tourism organization that focuses on uniting tourism operators and industry leaders to support the growth and unlimited opportunity of Indigenous tourism in Northern Ontario,” noted Rickford. Rickford, who is the MPP for Kenora-Rainy River, and spent eight years working in remote First Nation communities in that part of northwestern Ontario in his younger days, said the travelling exhibit will encourage local Indigenous tourism operators to create events and programming of their own for people to take in when the travelling exhibit makes a stop in their area. The travelling exhibit will highlight historical and modern aspects of Indigenous culture and innovation. Through interactive and educational displays, it will demonstrate the influence of traditional Indigenous knowledge and techniques on modern science. “I invite everyone to take this opportunity to learn more about Indigenous peoples and how their contributions and achievements have shaped our province and country for the better,” said the minister. “As we learn more about the diverse Indigenous cultures in Ontario and across Canada, we continue to strengthen our relationships with Indigenous peoples. Educational initiatives such as this are critical to advancing reconciliation.” Photo by John Lappa / John Lappa/Sudbury Star Kevin Eshkawkogan, ITO’s chief executive officer, said Indigenous tourism partners across the North will be consulted to develop the new tourism opportunities and events to complement the travelling exhibit when it visits.

Article content “Our partners want us to succeed,” he said. “They know if we succeed, they succeed, and, ultimately, as Ontarians, we all succeed.” Eshkawkogan said the Indigenous Innovation exhibit is something that “lets us explore together. Learn from one another. Both Indigenous and non-Indigenous can learn from it. They can learn together.” The chief executive officer added that “Indigenous people are the original tourism guides of this land. They are the original chefs of this land” and one in three foreign tourists have indicated they are eager to check out Indigenous experiences and culture when they visit Canada. “We know that people are demanding this,” he said. “People are demanding Indigenous experiences … “When travellers come through the tourism industry to our region, we are all going to benefit from this.” Eshkawkogan is no stranger to Indigenous tourism. A member of the M’Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island, he has been involved in the development of Indigenous cultural tourism in the province since 2003. Eshkawkogan played a key role in the development and growth of the Great Spirit Circle Trail on Manitoulin Island, one of the country’s most-renowned Indigenous tourism organizations that provides culturally authentic Indigenous experiences to visitors along with marketing support to Indigenous operators. Stephen Kosar, chairman of the Science North board of directors, said the customized, travelling version of Indigenous Innovation will allow people across the North to get a taste of what tens of thousands of people in Greater Sudbury and Thunder Bay will have experienced with the on-loan exhibit now set up at Science North. “This initiative is so important because it will allow this experience to be available to people across Northern Ontario,” he said. Guy Labine, Science North’s chief executive officer, said “tens of thousands of people will get to experience this (travelling) exhibit as it tours Northern Ontario.” Labine added that “tourism operators will work with ITO to create new tourism experiences to go alongside the travelling exhibit” when it comes to their communities. hcarmichael@postmedia.com Twitter: @HaroldCarmichae

