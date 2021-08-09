Science North to bring climate change message on the road
Sudbury's science centre gets $6 million from the federal government
On a day when the U.N. warned global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of control, the federal government said Science North will get $6 million to get its climate show on the road.
The hope is that Science North can teach children about what the government calls the “threat” posed by climate change.
“Today’s announcement is an important milestone for Sudbury, and I am pleased this funding will allow Science North to fully realize its mission and reach more young Canadians with this important message,” Sudbury MP Paul Lefebvre said in a release. “By investing in climate change education, our government is supporting Sudbury and Science North’s legacy of climate leadership on a global scale.”
Lefebvre and fellow Liberal MPs Marc Serre (Nickel Belt) and Marcus Powlowski (Thunder Bay-Rainy River) made the announcement Monday at Science North on behalf of Jonathan Wilkinson, the federal minister of Environment and Climate Change.
The U.N. climate panel said in a landmark report Monday the world is already certain to face further climate disruptions for decades, if not centuries, to come.
Humans are “unequivocally” to blame, the report from the scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said. Rapid action to cut greenhouse gas emissions could limit some impacts, but others are now locked in.
The deadly heat waves, gargantuan hurricanes and other weather extremes that are already happening will only become more severe.
Monday alone saw 500,000 acres of forest burning in California, while in Venice tourists waded through ankle-deep water in St. Mark’s Square.
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres described the report as a “code red for humanity.”
“The alarm bells are deafening,” he said in a statement. “This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet.”
Some of those threats are outlined in Science North’s Climate Action Show, Object Theatre and Canadian Tour that will hit the road, thanks to the money from the federal government.
“This funding will support the distribution of accessible and compelling information on climate action while providing entertainment for people of all ages,” Serre said. “Science North continues to empower the youth of Nickel Belt-Greater Sudbury, the North and all parts of the world to use science and facts for a greener, healthier future.”
The MPs said in the release that Canadians are increasingly aware of the impacts of climate change, including more frequent and severe storms, coastal erosion, sea-level rise, and inland flooding.
They said all levels of government are taking action to adapt to climate change, better protect infrastructure and industries, and ensure public health and safety. Tackling climate change requires everyone’s focus and commitment.
“Climate action outreach is especially important for youth audiences, who must be motivated and inspired to serve as the next generation of scientists, activists and leaders to reduce GHG emissions by implementing climate change solutions,” the release said.
“Science centres and museums play a key role in engaging youth in informal, out-of-classroom learning experiences, and Science North is well-positioned and experienced to engage youth in the science of climate change and climate action.”
The MPs said Science North’s programs will “address and fill knowledge gaps” in the climate change curriculum for Canadian youth. With support from Environment and Climate Change Canada, Science North will provide deep and impactful learning opportunities for two million children across Canada with high-impact Climate Action themed object theatres, travelling exhibitions and a digital campaign produced in both official languages.
“Youth will improve their understanding of climate change and be inspired to take action that reduces greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), contributing to Canada’s goal of net-zero GHG emissions by 2050,” the MPs said.
Money from the Government of Canada “will make this experience fully accessible, not only to Canadians in provinces across the country, but also to youth and Indigenous peoples in rural and remote communities who would not otherwise be able to access this kind of experience.”
Science North CEO Guy Labine said the centre was grateful for the government’s support.
“Science North has over 17 years of experience using object theatres and travelling exhibitions as a tool for communicating to the public about climate change,” Labine said. “Science North will build on its knowledge, partnerships, and expertise to ensure the success of the new Climate Action Show object theatre and travelling exhibitions, reaching more communities, increasing the impact on Canadian youth, and inspiring visitors to take actions that will make a difference in their communities.
“This funding will allow Science North to reach audiences across the country, and in rural and remote communities who would otherwise not be able to access this kind of experience.”
– with files from Reuters
