Science North to bring climate change message on the road

On a day when the U.N. warned global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of control, the federal government said Science North will get $6 million to get its climate show on the road.

The hope is that Science North can teach children about what the government calls the “threat” posed by climate change.

“Today’s announcement is an important milestone for Sudbury, and I am pleased this funding will allow Science North to fully realize its mission and reach more young Canadians with this important message,” Sudbury MP Paul Lefebvre said in a release. “By investing in climate change education, our government is supporting Sudbury and Science North’s legacy of climate leadership on a global scale.”

Lefebvre and fellow Liberal MPs Marc Serre (Nickel Belt) and Marcus Powlowski (Thunder Bay-Rainy River) made the announcement Monday at Science North on behalf of Jonathan Wilkinson, the federal minister of Environment and Climate Change.

The U.N. climate panel said in a landmark report Monday the world is already certain to face further climate disruptions for decades, if not centuries, to come.

Humans are “unequivocally” to blame, the report from the scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said. Rapid action to cut greenhouse gas emissions could limit some impacts, but others are now locked in.

The deadly heat waves, gargantuan hurricanes and other weather extremes that are already happening will only become more severe.

Monday alone saw 500,000 acres of forest burning in California, while in Venice tourists waded through ankle-deep water in St. Mark’s Square.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres described the report as a “code red for humanity.”