Safe to swim at Maintenance Beach, but not Gore Bay Beach

Public Health Sudbury and Districts lifted one swimming advisory Thursday while imposing another.

The health unit lifted the advisory at Maintenance Beach on Ramsey Lake in Greater Sudbury.

The most recent water samples taken at the beach are within acceptable bacteriological standards for bathing beaches, the health unit said.

As a result, the beach water quality is once again considered suitable for recreational use.

However, Public Health Sudbury issued a swimming advisory at Gore Bay Beach on Manitoulin Island, also on Thursday.

Health unit staff members have posted signs to inform the public that the beach water quality is not suitable for recreational use at this time.

Going into the water when bacteria are present in high concentrations puts bathers at risk for infections. Illness can occur if swimmers swallow beach water; if water gets into their ears, eyes, or nose; or if it comes in contact with open wounds.

“We have enhanced our monitoring and will continue taking water samples,” Jonathan Groulx, a manager with Public Health’s Health Protection Division, said in a release.

The health unit said it will notify the public when the bacterial levels return to acceptable standards for bathing beaches.

Public Health takes routine water samples regularly during the summer from 33 beaches in Greater Sudbury, Espanola, Manitoulin Island and the District of Sudbury.

For information about beach water quality, visit www.phsd.ca.

