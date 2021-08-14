Safe to swim again at Northern Water Sports Centre on Ramsey Lake

Public Health Sudbury and Districts said Saturday staff has removed the swimming advisory signs at the Northern Water Sports Centre on Ramsey Lake.

The health unit said the most recent water samples taken at the beach are within acceptable bacteriological water quality standards for bathing beaches.

As a result, the beach water quality is once again considered suitable for recreational use.

The advisory was issued this week also included Maintenance Beach on Ramsey Lake, where swimming remains unsafe.

A swimming advisory is a precautionary notice that informs the public about specific risks to health and safety.

Going into the water when bacteria are present in high concentrations puts bathers at risk for infections.

Illness can occur if swimmers swallow beach water; if water gets into their ears, eyes, or nose; or if it comes in contact with open wounds.

Public Health takes routine water samples regularly during the summer from 32 beaches in the Sudbury area. For information about beach water quality, visit www.phsd.ca.