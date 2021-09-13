Safe injection sites not the answer to Sudbury's opioids crisis: Methe

People's Party of Canada candidate says better way to go is tougher sentences for dealers and support to help people overcome their addictions

The Star invited the major candidates running in Sudbury and Nickel Belt for the Sept. 20 federal election to respond to five campaign issues posed by the newspaper. Today, Colette Methe, who is running for the People’s Party of Canada, responds.

Q: What would you do to support Laurentian University and its formerly affiliated schools (University of Sudbury, Thorneloe University and Huntington University)?

A: The People’s Party of Canada’s beliefs are summarized in our four founding principles: Freedom, Responsibility, Fairness and Respect. The issue concerning Laurentian University falls into the “responsibility” category. Some would suggest changing the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act; that’s one solution, but it doesn’t change the fact that the burden of paying off the debt would fall onto the taxpayer’s back. Another issue that should be addressed is how Laurentian University got to the point of insolvency. Public institutions must be accountable and responsible for the management of their funds. Too often, people abuse public funds.

Q: What would you do to create new, sustainable jobs in the Sudbury area?

A: There is a shortage in the skilled trade workforce in Sudbury. Skilled trades should be a priority that we encourage in high schools. We have twocolleges, French and English, with terrific programs that should be inviting to high school students. Tourism is also a great way to create jobs in Sudbury. We live in an area that has so much tourism potential. We should explore all possibilities and have more family-oriented activities.

Q: How would you support Sudbury’s mining sector?

A: Although there’s more economic diversity, the mining industry is still very important to the Sudbury area. We must make it flourish and give job opportunities to the people of Sudbury. Mining has changed because of technology. I believe that it’s important to have specialized programs in our colleges which would attract youth who want to pursue a career in mining or for older adults who want to requalify and enhance their skills.