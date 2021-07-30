Robbery charges against Sudbury man stayed

A Sudbury judge on Friday stayed charges against a man accused of six robberies in 2020.

Assistant Crown attorney Terry Waltenbury told Justice Karen Lische in the Ontario Court of Justice that Ty Thrush is in hospital.

As a result, Waltenbury asked by Zoom link that 25 charges against Thrush be stayed. Justice Lische agreed.

A stay means the legal proceedings against Thrush are halted, although they could be brought back later.

The charges included six counts of disguise with intent, six counts of robbery, failing to comply with a release order, possession of property obtained by crime, and several counts of mischief under $5,000.

One of the alleged robberies happened at a restaurant on Notre Dame Avenue late at night on Nov. 14. According to Greater Sudbury Police, a man entered the business and demanded money while displaying an edged weapon. He stole an unknown amount of cash and then fled on foot.

A short time later, police officers were dispatched to another restaurant on Notre Dame Avenue for a second robbery. A man entered the restaurant, demanded money, but fled without getting anything. Officers arrived, canvassed the area, and reviewed security camera footage.

The suspect was subsequently identified as Thrush, who was also believed to be responsible for four other robberies that took place on Nov. 7 on Douglas Avenue, Nov. 8 on Elm Street, Nov. 11 on King Street, and Nov. 15 on Douglas Avenue.

Detectives applied for and granted a warrant for Thrush’s arrest in connection with the robberies.