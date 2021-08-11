Road report for Greater Sudbury

Storm sewer and watermain work on Barrydowne Road from The Kingsway to 150 metres north of Westmount Avenue will close Westmount Avenue West at Barrydowne Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Detours will be in place to direct traffic. Avoid the area if you can to reduce traffic on Barrydowne Road.

Paving on Municipal Road 35 from Azilda to Chelmsford will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction between Highway 144 easterly to Pilon at Elizabeth Streets from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Friday, Aug. 13.

Excavation work for watermain locates and connections will close Old Creighton Road at MR 24 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Friday, Aug. 13. Detours will be in place to direct traffic.

Gas line work at 1316 Martindale Rd. will close the bike lane from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Friday, Aug. 13.

The Up Here Festival will cause a partial lane closure on Durham Street from Medina Lane to Elgin Street From Thursday, Aug. 12 to Wednesday, Aug. 18, and a full road closure from Thursday, Aug. 19 to Monday, Aug. 23.

Milling and paving on Lloyd Street at Keziah Crescent will close two eastbound lanes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Friday, Aug. 20. Detours will direct traffic via Brady Street. Please expect delays, the City of Greater Sudbury said.