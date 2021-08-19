This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content City councillors are keen to see reckless driving curbed through the installation of cameras at intersections but feel strongly that drivers of ambulances and fire trucks deserve more leniency.

Article content “We have an epidemic of people running red lights in Sudbury, so these cameras are going to be very beneficial in making our intersections safe,” said Coun. Robert Kirwan at a council meeting this week. “But emergency vehicles — we really have to take a good look at this.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Red light cameras to apply to emergency vehicles in Sudbury Back to video Joe Rocca, traffic supervisor with the city, noted the Highway Traffic Act does not exempt first responders from stopping at reds. “It requires all emergency vehicles come to a complete stop prior to entering the intersection,” he said. “This legislative requirement reduces the risk of collisions while en route to an emergency call.” With that in mind, the finance and administration committee earlier passed a resolution asking staff to come up with a policy “regarding the administration of tickets for emergency vehicles,” he noted. The expectation is both fire and paramedic services “will investigate any red-light camera infractions involving their fleet vehicles and interview the operator,” said Rocca. “For repeated occurrences, the operator may be required to pay the associated fine or face formal discipline.” Council endorsed the finance and admin motion, while simultaneously agreeing to engage a Mississauga company for installation of cameras at six intersections in the city, with the first likely to go up as early as this fall. Many on council expressed concerns, however, regarding potential punishment for those working in emergency services and the disincentive this could create in properly carrying out their jobs.

Article content “I’m OK with everything except for the policy regarding employees driving through and not coming to a complete stop,” said Coun. Rene Lapierre, who worked himself as a paramedic for 24 years. “I think especially about one of the intersections staff is recommending — at Dominion Drive and MR 80,” he said. “As I approach at 2 a.m., I have a clear line of sight on both my left and my right. I understand the rule is you have to come to a full and complete stop, but when I can see 500 metres to my right and 250 metres to my left, it’s 2 in the morning, and I have somebody I’m doing CPR on in the back, I can tell you, you’re not stopping.” Lapierre said the City of Hamilton implemented a similar camera system and ambulance drivers became hesitant to go through a red, even when it was safe to do so. “For about eight months, until the policy was reviewed, paramedics stopped at red lights and did not proceed through, because a few of them got disciplined,” he said. “It became a union issue, a labour issue, and I don’t want that to happen here.” To Kirwan, it is absurd to expect emergency vehicles to fully jam on the brakes, especially when the rule will only be enforced at certain intersections. “Right now drivers move over when they see the flashing lights coming from behind them, and it’s going to be the most ridiculous thing in the world for all the drivers to move over to the side of the road and then have this ambulance race up and stop at the red light,” he said.

Article content “The other ridiculous thing is they are only going to have to stop at the intersection where there is a red-light camera; the rest of their trip into the hospital they will follow the regular practice,” he added. “So this is very stressful on the driver, and if every time they do this they have to go through an interview, they know that becomes part of their employment record.” Joseph Nicholls, chief of Fire and Paramedic Services, said discretion will be used in determining whether or not a driver should be penalized. “We would certainly look at if there are any mitigating factors and make a determination of whether those factors justified a breach of the Highway Traffic Act,” he said. “Driving through a red light carries a significant risk when you have opposing traffic coming at right angles, so it’s not something we take lightly. I don’t anticipate a significant event but I’m confident we can investigate these issues and come to a resolution with our staff that is not impacting patient care or response beyond what is anticipated in the Highway Traffic Act.” Nicholls added an emergency driver found to have contravened the traffic law would not likely face a monetary penalty. “I would not anticipate that the fine would be levied against the employee,” he said. “If there was action to be taken, we have a well-established, progressive disciplinary policy in the corporation and we would apply those rules.” Lapierre said he would certainly prefer that scenario to a driver being dinged but wanted to make sure a firm policy was in place to ensure this will be the case.

Article content “Right now if you get a parking or speeding ticket with an employee vehicle, the employee pays it because they were the driver at the time,” he said. “I think we need to have something concrete — we do, or we don’t. If we go case by case, then we’re into grievances and everyone is investigated and treated differently. It’s the choice of the corporation to say that once the investigation is done, you’re responsible for the fine or not. Hopefully it’s not because I wouldn’t support anything else.” Nicholls reassured council that his department is working on a policy and the rule will be applied consistently. “We will have policies before the cameras come into operation and it is our intent also to sit down with our bargaining units and have discussions at that level, so everyone understands the expectations and how we’ll be handling it.” City staff conducted fieldwork at 10 intersections that could be eligible for red-light cameras and prioritized eight. According to the motion passed by council , six of those prioritized locations will be equipped with cameras in coming months. Priority sites include: Paris and Cedar in the downtown core; Regent at Loach’s Road in the south end; MR 80 at Dominion Drive; Lasalle at Montrose; Paris and Centennial Drive; Barrydowne at Hawthorne; Paris at Walford Road; and Lasalle at Roy Avenue. jmoodie@postmedia.com

