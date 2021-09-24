To give students a boost, RBC Future Launch is committing $330,000 over three years for student initiatives at Cambrian College.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“Our collective prosperity will depend on today’s young people and their ability to take on a future that brings with it unprecedented technological and economic change,” Scott Simon, a regional VP at RBC, said in a release. “Additionally, entrepreneurship will be what helps us thrive in the future by creating jobs and wealth in our communities.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. RBC pledges $330,000 to Cambrian College students Back to video

“That’s why through RBC Future Launch, we’re working together with educators, community leaders, industry experts and employers to encourage new ways of thinking and approaches to drive long-term, sustainable solutions and ventures in the world of work for future generations.”

As part of this initiative, Cambrian College will develop a host of new opportunities for students, including:

– An expanded work-integrated learning education program, designed to integrate optional co-op education opportunities for students in trades, technology, health care and business-related programs, as well as enhanced mandatory placements for programs currently in operation.

– The creation of the Cambrian Leadership Academy, offering enhanced job-readiness and leadership training to interested students.

– The development of a stackable credential course in small business entrepreneurism, where students will be provided with the opportunity to be their own boss, creating wealth and generating economic value to their communities through job creation and consuming/providing services.