Ramsey Lake incident was medical assist call, GSPS says, and won’t be investigated

Woman was taken to hospital after calling 911 from jetski

Greater Sudbury Police say on incident at Ramsey Lake Monday afternoon, which saw a woman taken to hospital with serious injuries, is not being considered a police matter and is not under investigation.

Kaitlyn Dunn, corporate communications co-ordinator for GSPS, said in an email Tuesday afternoon that the incident “was not a police related matter as it was a medical assist call. No collision occurred and no crime occurred.”

“A woman called 911 requiring medical assistance. CGS Fire Services attended and transported the woman to shore, where paramedic services transported her to hospital.”

No update on the woman’s condition was available, with police and Greater Sudbury Fire Services spokespersons citing privacy concerns.

Emergency services personnel were dispatched to Ramsey Lake around 2:20 p.m., as reported locally and confirmed Tuesday by Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell, after a woman called 911 from the jetski she was riding on the lake.

The woman was assisted by bystanders and taken to shore by firefighters, before being taken to Health Sciences North with serious injuries.

