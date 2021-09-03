Rampage suspect involved in at least 13 collisions, Sudbury police say
Greater Sudbury Police on Friday released details of a rampage through the city that led to at least 13 collisions and charges against a 28-year-old man.
In a release, police said officers got a call about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday “from an establishment on Riverside Drive in relation to a robbery that had just occurred.
“Information provided was that a man had driven a truck into the front of the building, attended the pharmacy inside and stole narcotics along with other items. The driver then fled the scene in the vehicle.”
A witness told The Star that someone from the adjacent Shoppers Drug Mart urged her to call 911 after this happened.
As she did so, the witness saw the driver of the truck – marked as belonging to B&D Manufacturing, out of Chelmsford – exit the pharmacy.
The witness said the man was carrying what looked to be 12 to 15 pill bottles in a square plastic basket – not the kind with handles used for shopping, she said, but a smaller mesh type that was likely used for dispensing medication.
Greater Sudbury Police said that minutes after the suspect left Riverside Drive, “we received a call regarding a collision involving the same vehicle where the driver fled the scene in the vehicle. Multiple 911 calls began coming into our 911 Emergency Communications Centre in relation to the vehicle being driven erratically and aggressively in various areas of the South End of Greater Sudbury.
“The vehicle was seen driving into oncoming traffic, struck parked and mobile vehicles, struck a fence, as well as a building before the vehicle was seen heading towards Coniston on Highway 17.”
Police said one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of one of the collisions.
Witnesses told the Star that after shooting out of the parking lot at Regent and Riverside, the driver did an abrupt U-turn, drove across the lawn of the SocialRise building and barreled south down Regent Street.
Video captured by another motorist showed the truck shooting up the wrong lane into oncoming traffic, caroming off the sidewalk and grazing several cars.
“Dude blew by me on Regent driving the wrong way and probably doing 100 (km/hr) by Deluxe,” said one witness on Twitter. “What a maniac.”
Because the driver was moving between jurisdictions, Greater Sudbury Police contacted the OPP, which provided additional support to city officers.
The driver went to an address in the Highway 537 area where he attempted to gain access to another vehicle by threatening the property owners, police said
The driver was then seen heading down Kukagami Lake Road. In response, officers closed down Kukagami Lake Road at Highway 17, as well as exit points in Capreol and Skead.
“Due to the erratic behaviour of the driver and his determination to evade police, we issued a shelter in place for residents in the area of Kukagami Lake Road and Ashagami Road,” the police service said.
City officers worked with the OPP to ensure the driver and truck was contained, with the OPP providing ground and aerial support as an OPP helicopter searched the area.
“Around 2 p.m., we received information related to the driver’s location and shortly after 2:30 p.m., he surrendered to police without incident,” the police service said. “The vehicle was located a short distance away and was cleared by members of the Emergency Response Team.”
As a result, Alexandre Ethier was charged with two counts of robbery, dangerous driving, 13 counts of failing to remain at the scene of a collision and four counts of mischief.
Ethier was held in custody overnight and was to appear in bail court Friday.
“We believe that there are possibly other vehicles impacted by this incident and we encourage anyone impacted or who witnessed the incident to contact our Criminal Investigation Division at 705-675-9171,” police said.
Additional charges are expected since the investigation is ongoing, police added.
The police service also praised those “who contributed to the safe resolution of a very scary and dangerous situation. Your dedication and commitment to the safety and security of our community is greatly appreciated.”
Those singled out included 911 personnel, patrol officers, the Emergency Response Unit, Rural Community Response officers, detectives from our Criminal Investigation Division, the OPP, City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services – Tactical Paramedics, City of Greater Sudbury Emergency Management and members of the community.
