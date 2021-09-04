Rainbow school board releases preliminary enrolment data

The Rainbow District School Board said it will welcome more than 13,000 students when the 2021-22 academic year begins on Sept. 7.

“In the elementary panel, enrolment will total 8,742 students including 6,032 in the English program and 2,710 in French Immersion,” the board said in a release.

“In the secondary panel, enrolment is expected to reach 4,575 students including 3,835 in the English program and 740 in French Immersion.”

The school board said these numbers are according to official predicted enrolment and enrolment is calculated as full-time equivalents.

“This fall, 1,402 children are expected to be enrolled in Kindergarten in Rainbow Schools, a full-day program for four- and five-year-olds,” the board said.

“A total of 956 students have registered for Grade 9 classes in area Rainbow Schools.”

Official enrolment data will be available at the end of October.

The Rainbow board is the largest school board in Northern Ontario with 31 elementary school buildings and nine secondary school buildings in Sudbury, Espanola, and Manitoulin Island.

For more information visit www.rainbowschools.ca.