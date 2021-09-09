Rainbow school board publishes online guide

The Rainbow District School Board has published an online guide that contains important information about the new school year.

The 2021-22 Guide for Students and Parents/Guardians can be found on the school board’s website at www.rainbowschools.ca.

“On behalf of trustees, I would like to extend a warm welcome to all students and families as we reopen Rainbow Schools,” said board chair Doreen Dewar.

“As always, the health and safety of students, staff, parents/guardians and the communities that we serve is the first and foremost priority. We encourage everyone to read the Reopening Guide for Rainbow Schools to learn about the many protocols being implemented in response to COVID-19.”

Dewar said the school board is cautiously optimistic going into the new school year as it tries to balance structure with safety.

“This year, there will be more support for mental health with a focus on developing resiliency skills, managing stress, and building positive relationships. Providing a strong circle of care in this time of continued uncertainty is more important than ever,” she said.

“While we resume teaching and learning, and re-introduce extra-curricular activities for students, you can be assured that we remain focused on student well-being and achievement.”

Director of education Bruce Bourget is encouraging parents and guardians to take an active interest in their child’s education whether they are learning in school or online.

“Getting students back to school for in-person learning and extra-curricular activities is important for their overall development and well-being,” he said.

The online guide contains information about services and programs and policies, including the school board’s code of conduct.

It also features key dates, such as school holidays, provincial assessments, professional activity days, and secondary school examination days.

To access the guide, visit www.rainbowschools.ca.