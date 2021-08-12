This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content The Rainbow District School Board said that it will continue to prioritize the health, safety, and well-being of students and staff in its reopening guide for the 2021-2022 school year.

The 27-page document was released following a special meeting of the board of directors livestreamed on the board's website this week. Rainbow board looks forward to welcoming students back to class The guide includes information on what parents and guardians can expect when classes resume on Sept. 7 in addition to an overview of the health and safety protocols being implemented to limit the spread of COVID-19. As directed by the Ministry of Education, elementary and secondary schools will reopen for in-person learning with expanded opportunities for students, such as clubs, bands, and sports activities. "Though the classroom experience will look and feel differently again this year, parents/guardians and students can be assured that our caring educators and committed coaches will deliver quality education and extra-curricular activities with safety first and foremost," said director of education Norm Blaseg in a release. "We miss our students and look forward to safely reconnecting with them." The Rainbow District School Board will be welcoming children back to class for the first time since March when a surge in local COVID-19 cases forced the board to transition to online learning. The board's reopening guide was created in accordance with the Ontario government's "COVID-19: Health, safety and operational guidance for schools" plan which was released last week. Although in-person classes are set to resume, Rainbow schools across Sudbury, Espanola, and Manitoulin Island will offer a remote learning option.

Parents and guardians must complete a back-to-school survey by Aug. 16 at noon to indicate whether their children will attend in-person or online (see link at bottom of story). There will only be one opportunity to transition between remote and in-person learning this year, in February 2022. Elementary schools will be cohorted by homeroom. Secondary schools will reopen with smaller cohorts in a modified semester five days per week. Students are expected to follow their timetables and each class will be 150-minutes long. "With safety first and foremost, students, as well as school staff, will be required to wear masks and follow health and safety protocols," said the school board's website. Students who attend school remotely will have access to learning materials online as well as synchronous (live) learning opportunities throughout the day. Attendance will be taken daily, and students are expected to attend school full-time. "Elementary students will have timetables to connect remotely/synchronously with a remote learning teacher. Secondary students will connect synchronously to a classroom teacher," said the guide. "Remote secondary students may not be provided instruction by their regular classroom teacher and timetable changes may be required." Technology will be provided to students, if required, for remote learning. The school board is once again focusing on enhanced health and safety protocols, like the use of masks, hand hygiene, and physical distancing, to limit the spread of COVID-19 in area schools.

Enhanced mental health supports will also be provided to help students transition back to the classroom this year. "The Rainbow District School Board is taking a more cautious approach then what was outlined in the province's back to school plan, so that's been well-received by our teachers," said Liana Holm, president of Rainbow Teacher Local, the Sudbury branch of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario. "They want to see the best for our community, for our students, and for our staff when it comes to COVID-19." Although the province's plan allows for community use of schools, the Rainbow District School Board has indicated that "community use will be reviewed and phased in when deemed appropriate." Student activities will be the first priority. "Structure, schedule and stability will be balanced with safety. Rainbow Schools will use multiple protective strategies and a layering of controls to support healthier and safer environments for students and staff," said the guide. "As the reopening plan unfolds in Rainbow Schools, we will prioritize the health and safety and well-being of staff and students while maximizing the delivery of the curriculum and safely resuming clubs, sports and other activities." While the teachers' union is pleased with the school board's more cautious approach, Holm said the province's reopening plan is short-sighted. "I wish that our province would come back with smaller class sizes. The six feet of social distancing is the most important thing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially within a classroom," she said.

"My union represents the elementary school teachers who teach Kindergarten to Grade 8. The only two cohorts of students that are able to be vaccinated are grades 7 and 8. The majority of our students are not even able to get vaccinated." Kindergarten classrooms are allowed up to 29 students while grades 7 and 8 classrooms have no class-size caps. Teachers are nervous, said Holm, that the spread is going to be rapid and schools will shut down again. The NDP released a statement on Wednesday echoing Holm's concerns. "While these guidelines recognize the effectiveness of vaccination, Ford's plan fails to make vaccines a requirement for teachers and education workers, fails to reduce class sizes so that students aren't packed dangerously into classrooms and fails to implement paid sick days for families of children presenting COVID-19 symptoms," said the statement. "Without these crucial protections, we risk looking at another school year of outbreaks and disruptions." Holms said that while there have been talks about making vaccination mandatory for teachers and staff, the decision remains a personal one at this time. The school board's reopening plan is subject to change based on direction from the Ministry of Education and guidance from public health. "The ongoing pandemic has taught us that we need to be flexible in order to limit the spread of COVID-19," said Blaseg told the special board meeting on Tuesday evening.

"Depending on what is happening with COVID-19, we're prepared to shift to teacher-led remote learning." More information about COVID-19 safety protocols, daily school activities, and guidelines for monitoring and responding to reports of COVID-19 in schools is included in the school board's reopening guide on their website at https://www.rainbowschools.ca/. To access the Rainbow District School Board's online survey for parents and guardians, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSciezakP-xGw_CnxLO3OrhhR-qibUg9eT9YYqzx_kY_BXgjUg/viewform. The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government. sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca Twitter: @SudburyStar

