Quilts of comfort honour Sudbury veterans

Special handmade quilts were presented at Finlandia Village to three vets in honour of their service and sacrifice

Three veterans living at Finlandia Village were honoured for their service on Wednesday with special handmade quilts created by Quilts of Valour Canada.

A representative of the non-profit organization traveled to Sudbury for a small, intimate ceremony to present Bruce Weaver, William Hurteau, and Lionel Brisebois with quilts of comfort designed and made uniquely for them.

Quilts of Valour Canada is a volunteer-based organization that recognizes past and present Canadian Forces members who were injured in the line of duty.

Upon receiving their quilts, the veterans expressed sincere gratitude for the acknowledgement – Weaver and Hurteau said that the quilts will be passed down through their families for generations.

“In the last four years, we have presented almost 400 quilts to veterans in the northeast area. We have a cadre of 20 to 25 ladies in the North Bay area who are constantly making quilts for the organization,” said Donna Miner, regional representative for Quilts of Valour Canada in northeastern Ontario.

“Injured veterans are underappreciated. So many times, the injuries that these veterans have are not visible. These people have sacrificed a lot for us, so we want to thank them.”

Miner added that many of the veterans who receive the quilts of comfort are moved to tears during the presentations.

“It means so much to some of them that it has helped with their healing,” she said.

Quilts of Valour is made up of volunteers across Canada who collaborate to design and make the quilts by hand. The organization accepts nominations through its website.

“It doesn’t matter where across Canada the veteran is located – we make sure they get their quilt, and we make sure that they understand that we are thanking them from all Canadians,” said Miner.