Public Health warns of four low-risk exposures to COVID-19 in Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is advising the public of four low-risk exposures to COVID-19 in the city.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

They are:

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Public Health warns of four low-risk exposures to COVID-19 in Sudbury Back to video

Anyone who dined at Lot 88 Steakhouse & Bar (1070 Kingsway) in Greater Sudbury on Sept. 1.

Any passenger that rode GOVA Route #102 on Sept. 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., departing from the Shoppers Drug Mart in the New Sudbury Centre.

Patrons who attended the New Sudbury Centre (1349 Lasalle Blvd.) on Sept. 11, from 4:45 to 5:10 p.m.

Anyone who dined at The Keg Steakhouse + Bar (1396 Kingsway) in Greater Sudbury on Sept. 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Any individual who was present on the dates and times listed in the potential exposures above should:

Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.

Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.

Seek testing if symptoms occur.

Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 to learn more about self-monitoring, self-isolation, symptoms, and testing.

If needed, COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online (Health Sciences North, secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest) or call 705-671-7373 during regular business hours.

Public Health is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the more transmissible variants of concern.

The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands.

For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health at 705-522-9200 (toll-free 1-866-522-9200).