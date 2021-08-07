Public Health warns of COVID-19 exposure on Manitoulin

Public Health Sudbury and Districts has released details about a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19 on Manitoulin Island.

Anyone who attended a social gathering at 1900 Wikwemikong Way, including Zipp-Thru Gas Bar and Hiawatha’s food truck, on Saturday, July 31, should get checked out, the health unit said in a release.

In addition, Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory is working with Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) after ISC declared a community COVID-19 outbreak on Aug. 5.

Anyone who attended the social gathering is advised to:

– seek COVID-19 testing as soon as possible. In addition, if you are symptomatic or become symptomatic at any time, even if you have previously tested negative, you should seek testing as soon as possible.

– contact your local Community Health Centre or public health unit for further direction on isolation.

Individuals can follow the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory Facebook page (bit.ly/3xxtCsa) for updates.

If needed, COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Manitoulin Health Centre assessment centre (www.mhc.on.ca/covid-19). Clients must call MHC in Mindemoya at 705-377-5311 or Little Current 705-368-2300.

The assessment centre hours are Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Little Current) and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Little Current).

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, a paramedicine COVID-19 community response team can provide home swabbing by referral; all bookings are completed through MHC. Contact your local public health unit for COVID-19 testing information.

The health unit said COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective against COVID-19 and its variants, and stressed the importance of getting protection.