Public Health reports two new cases of COVID-19 in Greater Sudbury

Health unit now monitoring 35 active cases in its service area

Sudbury’s health unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Greater Sudbury on Wednesday.

There was also a decrease in cases with a mutation profile consistent with a COVID-19 variant of concern.

On Tuesday, the health unit reported a total of 1,070 cases confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern, but that number decreased to 1,069 on Wednesday.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is now monitoring 35 active cases of COVID-19, including 34 in Greater Sudbury and one in the Manitoulin district.

A total of 2,285 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the health unit’s service area since the beginning of the pandemic in addition to 31 COVID-related deaths.

Public Health has performed 281,841 COVID-19 tests as of Aug. 30.

In partnership with First Nations and primary care partners, the health unit has administered 246,285 first and second doses of the vaccine.

There are 133,512 people in the region who have received their first dose, and 112,773 people are fully vaccinated.

The health unit has received a total of 267,430 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 340 or 0.14 per cent of those doses have been wasted.

Ontario reported 656 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday and 13 deaths linked to the virus.

The Ministry of Health said six of the deaths happened more than two months ago and were updated based on data cleaning.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 504 of the new infections are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Elliott said 339 people in the province are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 36 of those individuals are fully vaccinated.

She said 163 people are in intensive care with the novel coronavirus, 12 of whom are fully vaccinated.

The ministry said 83.1 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 76.4 per cent have two doses.

