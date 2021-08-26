Public Health reports three new cases of COVID-19 in Sudbury on Thursday

Health unit now monitoring 45 active cases in its service area

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Greater Sudbury on Thursday.

One of the new cases has no known epidemiological link, and two were close contacts of a confirmed case.

The health unit is now monitoring 45 active cases of COVID-19, including 42 in Greater Sudbury, one in the Sudbury district, two in the Manitoulin district.

Public Health has identified two new cases in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts with a mutation profile consistent with a COVID-19 variant of concern.

There have been 1,057 cases confirmed or presumed to be variants reported to date.

A total of 2,268 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the health unit’s service area since the beginning of the pandemic, in addition to 31 COVID-related deaths.

The health unit has performed 279,519 COVID-19 tests as of Aug. 26.

In partnership with First Nations and primary care partners, Public Health has administered 244,538 first and second doses of the vaccine.

As a result, 132,793 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 111,745 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts are fully vaccinated.

Public health has received 267,430 doses of the vaccine in total, and 296 or 0.12 of those doses have been wasted.

Two potential low-risk exposures to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday evening.

The health unit is advising GOVA passengers traveling on bus Route 1 Main Line on Aug. 21 from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. along Notre Dame Avenue and Lasalle Boulevard to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone who attended Rhythm n’ Cues on 1855 Lasalle Boulevard on Aug. 20 from 8 to 11 p.m. should also self-monitor.