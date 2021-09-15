Public Health reports nine new COVID-19 cases in Sudbury area

It also records one new public outbreak and says there 52 active cases in the region

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There is also one new outbreak in the city and 52 active cases.

Public Health has recorded 2,354 COVID-19 cases in the Sudbury area since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020. The health unit said 2,302 of those cases have been resolved. A total of 31 people have died after contracting the virus.

The health unit also said Wednesday that 1,119 cases are confirmed or presumed to be positive for variants of concern, an increase of two since Tuesday.

Seven of the new cases are in Greater Sudbury, one in the Sudbury district and one in the Manitoulin district.

Public Health said one new case resulted from close contact with a confirmed case, one was associated with an outbreak and seven cases are under investigation.

The new public outbreak occurred at R.L. Beattie Public School.

Ontario. meanwhile, reported 593 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and four more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 447 of those cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Elliott said 346 people are hospitalized because of the virus, 35 of whom are fully vaccinated.

She said 188 people are in intensive care due to the novel coronavirus — 178 are not fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health said 84.6 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 78.4 per cent have two doses.

A total of 21.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario.

– with files from Canadian Press