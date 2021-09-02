Public Health reports four new cases of COVID-19 in Greater Sudbury
A workplace outbreak declared at Millennium 1 Solutions
Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
All four of the new cases are located in Greater Sudbury; three of them were close contacts of a confirmed case and one has no known epidemiological link.
Five cases in the health unit’s service area were also reported resolved.
Public health is now monitoring 34 active cases of COVID-19, including 31 active cases in Greater Sudbury and three in the Manitoulin district.
The health unit identified an additional local case of COVID-19 with a mutation profile consistent with a COVID-19 variant of concern.
A total of 1,070 cases confirmed or presumed to be COVID-19 variants have been identified in the health unit’s service area.
Public health has performed 282,126 COVID-19 tests as of two days prior to Sept. 2.
It has also administered 246,778 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
There are 133,704 people in the health unit’s service area who have received their first dose, and 113,074 people are fully vaccinated.
Public Health has received a total of 267,430 doses of the vaccine and 343 or 0.14 per cent have been wasted.
The COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Aug. 5 and in the CP Cartier Basic Track Maintenance Force Crew on Aug. 20 are officially over.
Public Health, however, reported a new workplace outbreak at Millennium 1 Solutions in Greater Sudbury on Sept. 1.
Ontario, meanwhile, reported 865 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said 692 of the new diagnoses are in people who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.
The remaining 173 cases are in fully vaccinated patients.
Government data shows 320 Ontarians are hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 162 in the ICU and 105 on a ventilator.
Elliott said 292 of those hospitalized are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.
She said roughly 83 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 76.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.
– with files from Canadian Press
