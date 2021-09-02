Public Health reports four new cases of COVID-19 in Greater Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

All four of the new cases are located in Greater Sudbury; three of them were close contacts of a confirmed case and one has no known epidemiological link.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Public Health reports four new cases of COVID-19 in Greater Sudbury Back to video

Five cases in the health unit’s service area were also reported resolved.

Public health is now monitoring 34 active cases of COVID-19, including 31 active cases in Greater Sudbury and three in the Manitoulin district.

The health unit identified an additional local case of COVID-19 with a mutation profile consistent with a COVID-19 variant of concern.

A total of 1,070 cases confirmed or presumed to be COVID-19 variants have been identified in the health unit’s service area.

Public health has performed 282,126 COVID-19 tests as of two days prior to Sept. 2.

It has also administered 246,778 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are 133,704 people in the health unit’s service area who have received their first dose, and 113,074 people are fully vaccinated.

Public Health has received a total of 267,430 doses of the vaccine and 343 or 0.14 per cent have been wasted.

The COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Aug. 5 and in the CP Cartier Basic Track Maintenance Force Crew on Aug. 20 are officially over.

Public Health, however, reported a new workplace outbreak at Millennium 1 Solutions in Greater Sudbury on Sept. 1.

Ontario, meanwhile, reported 865 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 692 of the new diagnoses are in people who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.