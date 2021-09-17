Public health reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Greater Sudbury

Health unit now monitoring 65 active cases in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Greater Sudbury on Friday.

Article content

Eight of the newly reported cases are close contacts, four are outbreak-associated, one is travel-related and two are still under investigation.

The health unit also reported 12 resolved cases in its service area.

Public Health is now monitoring 65 active cases in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts, including 56 in Greater Sudbury, six in the Sudbury district, and three in the Manitoulin district.

Nine additional cases with a mutation profile commonly associated with COVID-19 were identified in the region.

There have been 1,128 cases confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern identified in the health unit’s service area to date.

The health unit has reported 2,380 cases of COVID-19 and 31 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Outbreaks have been declared at Lasalle Secondary School and R.L. Beattie Public School, although the outbreak at Lasalle is not currently listed on the health unit’s website.

Public Health has performed 287,212 COVID-19 tests as of Sept. 17.

In partnership with First Nations and primary care providers, the health unit has administered 252,346 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are 136,363 people in the region who have received their first dose, and 115,982 are fully vaccinated.

Ontario reported 795 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths from the virus on Friday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 582 of the infected people are not vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

She said 213 of the people are fully vaccinated.

The province has completed 33,763 tests since the last daily update.

The province said 194 patients are in intensive care due to the virus, including 133 people on ventilators.

Eighty-four per cent of Ontario residents aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 78 per cent have both shots.

– with files from Canadian Press

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

