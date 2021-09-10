Public Health reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Greater Sudbury

Health unit now monitoring 44 active cases of the virus

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Greater Sudbury on Friday.

The health unit is now monitoring 44 active cases in its service area, including 36 in Greater Sudbury, six in the Sudbury district and two in the Manitoulin district.

There have been 2,332 cases of COVID-19 reported in Public Health’s service area since the beginning of the pandemic and 31 COVID-related deaths.

The health unit has also reported 1,103 cases confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern.

According to the health unit’s website, there was no updated COVID-19 test count available from the ministry on Sept. 10.

In partnership with First Nations and primary care providers, public health has administered 249,817 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are 135,188 people in the region who have received their first dose and 114,629 people are fully vaccinated.

To date, 1,384 cases reported in the region were close contacts of a confirmed case, 524 were outbreak-associated, 353 had no known epidemiological link, 106 were travel-related and one is still under investigation.

Additionally, 898 cases occurred in females and 866 occurred in males while 565 were not specified.

The majority of cases (782) have occurred in those aged 20 to 39. There have been 575 cases in those aged 40 to 59, 565 in those aged 19 and under, 309 in those aged 60 to 79, and 97 in those aged 80 or older.

