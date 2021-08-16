Public Health reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Sudbury area on Monday

The health unit now monitoring 21 active cases in the region

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 15 resolved cases.

Six of the new cases are located in Greater Sudbury while two are located in Sudbury east and two are located in the Manitoulin district.

The health unit said that five of the new cases were identified as close contacts, two were travel-related, and one was associated with an outbreak.

One of the new cases had no known epidemiological link and one is still under investigation.

Public Health is monitoring 21 active cases of COVID-19, including 12 active cases in Greater Sudbury, two cases in the Sudbury district, and seven in the Manitoulin district.

There have been 2,224 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic and 31 COVID-related deaths.

The health unit has performed 276,029 COVID-19 tests in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts as of Aug. 16.

Public Health, First Nations, and primary care partners have administered 240,708 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some 131,324 people have received their first dose and 109,384 people are fully vaccinated.

Out of 267,430 doses received in the region, 271 or roughly 0.11 per cent, have been wasted.

No new outbreaks or exposure risks were reported.

Ontario reporting 526 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and zero deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 353 of the infected people are unvaccinated and 60 are partially vaccinated.

The case numbers are based on 15,784 tests.

There are 119 patients in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness and 66 on ventilators.

Eighty-one per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 73 per cent have both shots.

The province says it administered 40,907 COVID-19 vaccine doses yesterday for a total of more than 20.1 million doses.

– with files from Canadian Press

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

