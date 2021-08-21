Update: Power restored to Sudbury's hospital, south end

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

All customers affected by this morning’s outage have been restored, Greater Sudbury Hydro now says. The suspected cause is a fault on an underground 44KV line.

Original story:

Greater Sudbury Hydro says crews have restored power restored to Health Sciences North and “a large number of customers” in the south end.

The utility said on social media that the outage continues for about 800 customers on Ramsey Lake Road, Walford and part of Nepahwin.

There is no estimated time when power to those areas will be restored.

Earlier on Saturday, Greater Sudbury Hydro reported a “widespread power outage” affecting about 4,350 customers, including those on Ramsey Lake Road, Paris, Lockerby, Lorne, Donovan and surrounding areas.

“Cause is unknown at this time,” hydro said.