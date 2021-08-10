Update: Police searching for missing 45-year-old man in the Valley

Radar Road between the radar base and Skead Road is closed due to ongoing investigation

Greater Sudbury Police officers have closed Radar Road between the radar base and Skead Road amid an ongoing missing person investigation.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“Motorists are asked to find an alternate route. Thank you for your patience and cooperation,” police said in a post on social media.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Update: Police searching for missing 45-year-old man in the Valley Back to video

Police asked members of the public to avoid that area earlier this morning as officers conducted an investigation related to a man last seen at around 3:14 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Shawn Caouette, 45, is described as being 5-foot-5, with a heavier build, weighing about 190 pounds. He has black hair and a goatee, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with blue jeans and a baseball cap.

Police said there are concerns for his well-being.

A family member of Caouette’s said that his transport truck was found idling on Radar Road on Monday evening in a social media post. His wallet and phone were left in the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact police at 705-675-9171.