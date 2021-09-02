Police promoting Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act

It is intended to encourage people to seek life-saving assistance without fear of being charged

The OPP is reminding people of steps they can legally take to prevent overdose deaths.

International Overdose Awareness Day fell on Tuesday this week. The annual campaign aims to “end overdose” and “remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind,” according to a statement.

In Ontario, overdoses from opioids are “claiming the lives of thousands of people,” the OPP said, and these deaths are steadily increasing.

“The statistics and numbers related to overdoses do not capture the profound distress being felt by those impacted,” the OPP said.

Many observers, however, “may hesitate to call 911 in fear of police involvement.”

To encourage people to seek life-saving assistance, East Algoma OPP and other detachments have launched a campaign to raise awareness concerning the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act.

The law provides protection against charges for possessing drugs for your own use, as well as violating conditions of your parole, bail, probation or conditional sentence for a simple drug possession charge.

The law does not protect charges for trafficking illegal drugs; offences other than drug possession; any outstanding arrest warrants; or violating conditions of your parole, bail, probation or conditional sentence for an offence that is not simple possession.

“By calling 911 in the event of an overdose, you could literally be saving a life,” said Tyler Sturgeon, commander of the East Algoma detachment.

The OPP said it understands the value of the protections afforded in the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act and has embedded it into its policies for responding to overdose-related calls for service.