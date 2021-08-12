Police looking for boat motor thief in Cartier

Provincial police are looking for the public’s assistance to identify a person responsible for the theft of a boat motor in Cartier.

Members of the Nipissing West OPP detachment received a call about a stolen boat motor on Lansdowne Street at about 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 10.

The motor was taken between midnight and 8 a.m. on the same day. It is described as a 2016 grey 2.3 horsepower Honda Longshaft outboard motor.

The value is approximately $1,000.

The OPP is looking for the public’s assistance to locate those involved in this incident and looking to locate the stolen motor.

If you have any information, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.