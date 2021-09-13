Police find cocaine in Sudbury drug bust
Both accused in the case receive a time-served penalty
Two men charged in a drug bust at a downtown residence that turned up cocaine and drug paraphernalia have both pleaded to simple possession of cocaine.
Ke-Andre Willis, 21, and Emeric Fitzpatrick, 22, who were both attending the Ontario Court of Justice on Monday at the Sudbury Courthouse via remote link, both pleaded not guilty to cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, but guilty to the lesser charge of simple possession of cocaine, with the consent of the Crown.
Justice Louise Serre, accepting a joint sentencing submission from federal prosecutor Denys Bradley and defence lawyers Jacob Gauthier (Willis) and George Fournier (Fitzpatrick), issued a time-served penalty which took into account the 37 days of actual jail (56 days at 1.5 credit) each man had spent in custody before getting bail.
“I’d just like to say I’m extremely sorry to everybody in the court,” Fitzpatrick told Serre just before being sentenced. “I want to set goals and go back to school, start a family. This will be the last time you see me (in court).”
Serre told Fitzpatrick it was good to hear he wants to pursue a positive lifestyle.
“Put this behind you and move on with a positive life,” she said.
Serre also told the pair that drug cases and the damage that they cause to people’s lives are becoming too frequent in the local courts.
“You were both charged on the very same day,” she commented. “It (cocaine) represents a pernicious and continued threat to your safety and the lives of others in the community.”
Willis did not address the court.
The court heard that Greater Sudbury Police officers executing a drug warrant at a Fairview Avenue residence on Dec. 17, 2019, where Willis and Fitzpatrick lived, found 20 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
“Each of the gentlemen takes responsibility for 10 grams of cocaine each,” said Bradley, who added that 10 grams of cocaine has an estimated street value of $1,000.
The federal prosecutor noted that neither Willis or Fitzpatrick had a prior criminal record and that both men spent 37 days in jail before getting bail.
“We are jointly submitting time served is the appropriate penalty,” said Bradley.
“I think it’s an appropriate resolution,” said Gauthier, Fournier echoing the comment.
As a result of the pair’s guilty pleas, Bradley droped two other charges they were each facing.
As well, six charges, including several firearms offences laid against a third man in the incident – Ronin Makela – were withdrawn by the federal prosecutor.
