Update: Sudbury man has been located

Update: Greater Sudbury Police said via Twitter Saturday morning that Jon Roy had been located. Police thanked the public for its assistance.

Greater Sudbury Police officers are attempting to check on the well-being of a city man.

Jon Roy, 43, was last seen Friday afternoon in the Ramsey Lake Road area.

He was wearing greenish/brown pants and a hoody. He is 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds and has dark hair. Roy has a tattoo of a crane on one calf and a tattoo on the back of his neck.

If you have information, call 705-675-9171.