Planning committee clears way for graffiti walls
Sudbury streets are set to get a lot more artful in the years to come.
At Monday’s meeting of the planning committee, members heard of the merits of a legal graffiti wall located downtown, and paved the way for future walls and more ephemeral artwork.
The wall, part of a pilot project at 71 Cedar St., has proven to be a good way to foster community downtown, while allowing an exhibition space to nurture street artists. It has also helped to minimize vandalism in other areas.
“Up Here has seen a noticeable decrease in graffiti and tagging on existing murals downtown since the start of the pilot program,” staff said in a report presented Monday to the planning committee. “The program has had a positive impact on their regular mural maintenance. Up Here recommends a consistent seasonal repainting schedule — three times a year — to ensure the success of the legal graffiti wall. This ensures the general cleanliness of the wall and surrounding areas, and ensures wall boundaries are respected.”
The idea for a wall was introduced in July 2018 by Ward 9 Coun. Deb McIntosh and Ward 12 Coun. Joscelyne Landry-Altmann, a long-time supporter of public art.
The original request came from Up Here, the urban arts and music festival that takes place annually downtown. The festival has curated more than 35 beautiful and poignant murals that now adorn city walls.
As ardent supporters of public art, the organizers of Up Here gave a rousing endorsement to the graffiti wall, although they did comment that it would benefit from regular painting. They also said there is appetite in Greater Sudbury for more wall space.
“A regular repainting schedule would clarify confusion, communication and expectations around the legal graffiti wall. Local artists have reached out to Up Here expressing gratitude and appreciation for the fact they now have a legal space to practice,” the report noted. “Up Here has observed the graffiti wall has, in some cases, spilled over its designated boundaries. The festival believes this serves as proof of the need for more walls downtown, but also in other areas across the city.”
The Greater Sudbury Police Service also gave its nod of approval to the project. While officers did receive a few calls, a bit of education and awareness-raising took care of any issues.
“Information was shared with GSPS in the fall of 2018. Since then, there have been no additional complaints about the wall, and internally, the GSPS are no longer dispatched to this wall given its legal status,” the report noted. “GSPS has commented that mischief graffiti still happens within downtown and elsewhere in the community. Should the pilot project become permanent, staff would recommend regular updates with GSPS on legal graffiti walls, a more regular repainting schedule and a consistent application of the legal graffiti wall stencil.”
The wall continues to be popular. Ed Landry, a city planner, said. While it was recently painted back to blank, he said he passed by earlier this week and noticed it has been filled again with artwork.
In addition to providing an update on the pilot project, members of the planning committee voted on two resolutions — to amend the property standards bylaw to incorporate a legal graffiti wall framework; and to direct staff to develop a permitting process for legal graffiti walls. Both resolutions were passed unanimously.
It is expected the resolutions will create space for more graffiti walls.
“There continues to be interest in the pilot program, whether it be for the repainting of the existing graffiti wall or requests to add new walls to the roster,” staff said in their report. “Per council direction in 2019, a business case for the public art program has been included in the budget 2022 process for council’s consideration. Should the request be approved, the money could be used as a funding source for the regular repainting of legal graffiti walls.
