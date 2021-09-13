Sudbury streets are set to get a lot more artful in the years to come.

At Monday’s meeting of the planning committee, members heard of the merits of a legal graffiti wall located downtown, and paved the way for future walls and more ephemeral artwork.

Planning committee clears way for graffiti walls

The wall, part of a pilot project at 71 Cedar St., has proven to be a good way to foster community downtown, while allowing an exhibition space to nurture street artists. It has also helped to minimize vandalism in other areas.

“Up Here has seen a noticeable decrease in graffiti and tagging on existing murals downtown since the start of the pilot program,” staff said in a report presented Monday to the planning committee. “The program has had a positive impact on their regular mural maintenance. Up Here recommends a consistent seasonal repainting schedule — three times a year — to ensure the success of the legal graffiti wall. This ensures the general cleanliness of the wall and surrounding areas, and ensures wall boundaries are respected.”

The idea for a wall was introduced in July 2018 by Ward 9 Coun. Deb McIntosh and Ward 12 Coun. Joscelyne Landry-Altmann, a long-time supporter of public art.

The original request came from Up Here, the urban arts and music festival that takes place annually downtown. The festival has curated more than 35 beautiful and poignant murals that now adorn city walls.

As ardent supporters of public art, the organizers of Up Here gave a rousing endorsement to the graffiti wall, although they did comment that it would benefit from regular painting. They also said there is appetite in Greater Sudbury for more wall space.