Plane crashes on Wanapitei, pilot rescued

Sudbury Star Staff
Police and water rescue crews come to the aid of a pilot whose float plane crashed on Lake Wanapitei on Sunday.
Police and water rescue crews come to the aid of a pilot whose float plane crashed on Lake Wanapitei on Sunday. Photo by Jesse Oshell/Greater Sudbury Fire Services

A pilot was rescued Sunday after their float plane crashed on Lake Wanapitei.

Greater Sudbury Police said uniform patrol officers, along with a marine unit, responded to the incident.

“Single occupant uninjured and brought safely to shore,” the police service tweeted shortly after noon on Sunday.

“Cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.”

Jesse Oshell, deputy chief with Greater Sudbury Fire Services, said water rescue crews, local volunteer firefighters and city paramedics “attended to assess the situation and assist local boaters in bringing the patient to shore.”

