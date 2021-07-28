Place Hurtubise youth bring ‘colour and magic’ to neighbourhood

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content A number of community organizations came together on Wednesday to bring “colour and magic” to the back courtyard at Place Hurtubise on Lasalle Boulevard in Sudbury.

Neighbourhood youth joined volunteers to paint an interactive mural so big that it can be seen from outer space. The mural incorporates concepts and designs originally created by the youth themselves, and it is the first of many upcoming projects planned for the Place Hurtubise community. "Our friends from Ward 8 Community Action Network and Live Love Louder put together a project to come and paint a beautiful mural on a very large piece of cement where kids play every single day," said Nicole Kadar, events coordinator for the Place Hurtubise Tenant Association. "There's a racetrack. There's going to be games like hopscotch and snakes and ladders. Beautiful, educational colour brought to this community to bring joy to children, and that makes my heart happy." Photo by John Lappa / John Lappa/Sudbury Star Kadar worked with all the community children – and 75 bags of chalk provided by community arts organization Myths and Mirrors – to create the initial courtyard designs. "I took all the kids out here, and I said show me your creations. What do you want to see when you walk out your back door? We had a beautiful day chalking with all the kids, and then I took pictures of their artwork and I sent it to the organizations," she said. "They are so creative – kids are out here every day playing games with nothing. They will come out here with a piece of chalk and just play a game, so for them to come out and have something that can strengthen and expand their imagination is wonderful."

Sometimes living in community housing, she added, is not always colorful. "To bring color to my community so everybody can walk out their doors and see positive, nice things – that brings me and everybody else in the community joy," she said. "I am very excited about this project. We've been working on it for several months, and seeing it come alive today is amazing." Kadar's daughter, Ariyana, joined other youth in the community on Wednesday to help bring the mural to life and she took turns with her friends painting bright colours like blue, pink and green. "I heard there will be a racetrack, and we will be able to ride our bikes, mini cars and wagons, or run and walk around it," she said. "We are just spreading love on the pavement and making grateful designs." The courtyard mural project is a joint effort between the Place Hurtubise Tenant Association, Live Love Louder, Ward 8 Community Action Network, the Children's Aid Society, the Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury, and Myths and Mirrors. "It started as a small project, and the next thing we knew, we were painting a 225-by-40-foot courtyard," said Wallace Gillard, executive director of Live Love Louder, a fledgling organization that helps geared-to-income communities in Sudbury beautify their neighbourhoods with their own artwork. "We have hands here today from all of our partner organizations, and we have the youth residents here who are basically the artists that gave us the original plans laying down the paint. This is not a mural just for looking at – this is something the kids are going to do laps on."

The Place Hurtubise courtyard project is Live Love Louder's fifth mural. Their inaugural mural is located on a parking lot fence on Louis Street downtown, and the non-profit has since worked in Copper Cliff and the Flour Mill amongst other neighbourhoods. "Our partners work with the communities to gather the artwork and show us what they want to see. They provide us with the ideas, and we take it from there," said Gillard. "We all came together to make this project happen, and by the looks of it, we're going to have this thing done today. All it takes is all these hands, one day, and at the end of it, we have happy people." The Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury played a role in bringing all of the community partners together. "We have been doing a series of neighbourhoods planning fun, COVID-safe activities starting last October through the year. July was our sidewalk art month, and we thought maybe we could take it to the next level," said coalition chair Naomi Grant. "Place Hurtubise was really excited about the idea. We reached out to Live Love Louder and Myths and Mirrors and they generously agreed to work on the project, and so it just all came together." The coalition is partnering with the Place Hurtubise Tenant Association again this fall to plant trees in addition to pollinator and edible gardens near the playground. The community lost about 15 trees last summer to Dutch elm disease, said Grant, so they will be replacing those as part of the project. "It's just exciting to have something fun to do in their courtyard, and it's even more empowering when the children are helping to create it themselves," she said about the mural. "Just the whole process of coming up with ideas, and seeing them painted in your courtyard, and getting to play on them is just a really nice way to see how you can make your own neighbourhood better."

