Pedestrian struck by vehicle on MR 80 in the Valley

The Greater Sudbury Police Service responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Municipal Road 80 in the Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrived on the scene between Main Street and MacKenzie Street shortly after 2:55 p.m.

“Officers are currently on scene; however, the only information I have at this time is that a man was struck by a vehicle and City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services will be transporting the man to hospital,” said a police spokesperson.

“I do not know the extent of his injuries. However, I do not believe that they are life-threatening.”

The age of the pedestrian who was struck is unknown at this time. Police indicated that they will provide further information as it becomes available.