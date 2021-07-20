Passenger suffers ‘life-altering injuries’ in Manitoulin crash

A 51-year-old passenger from Whitefish Falls sustained life-altering injuries in a motor vehicle collision in Mindemoya on July 19.

Members of the Manitoulin OPP detachment and the OPP’s technical collision investigation and reconstruction unit responded to a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of highways 551 and 542 shortly after 6:30 p.m.

“Investigation determined a car was northbound on Highway 551 (Younge Street) and failed to stop for a stop sign colliding with a pickup truck that was eastbound on Highway 542,” said an OPP press release.

The rear passenger of the car suffered serious injuries and was transported to Health Sciences North in Sudbury by Sudbury-Manitoulin Paramedic Services.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available, police said.