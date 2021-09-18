OPP search for woman in Massey area, tell residents to call 911 if spotted

Police were searching the Massey area on Saturday for a woman believed to be wearing handcuffs, the North East Region OPP said via social media.

Residents were asked to secure all homes, sheds and outbuilding and call 911 if the woman was spotted. Police did not name her or provide additional details, but posted a photo.

OPP said there was no risk to public safety as of Saturday morning and that updates would follow when available.

