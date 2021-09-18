OPP search for woman in Massey area, tell residents to call 911 if spotted

Sudbury Star Staff
Sep 18, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Police were searching the Massey area on Saturday for a woman believed to be wearing handcuffs, the North East Region OPP said via social media.
Police were searching the Massey area on Saturday for a woman believed to be wearing handcuffs, the North East Region OPP said via social media. Photo by OPP

Police were searching the Massey area on Saturday for a woman believed to be wearing handcuffs, the North East Region OPP said via social media.

Residents were asked to secure all homes, sheds and outbuilding and call 911 if the woman was spotted. Police did not name her or provide additional details, but posted a photo.

OPP said there was no risk to public safety as of Saturday morning and that updates would follow when available.

sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca

Twitter: @SudburyStar

Advertisement

News Near Sudbury

This Week in Flyers