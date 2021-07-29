OPP reminds drivers to 'Move Over' this long weekend

The Nipissing West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police will have its sights set on drivers who do not slow down and safely move over for roadside emergency vehicles this long weekend.

“The OPP is concerned by the number of drivers who ignore Ontario’s Move Over Law and place police, other emergency personnel and tow truck operators at risk on the roadside,” the police service said in a statement.

So far this year, Nipissing West OPP have laid four charges against drivers who failed to move over one lane, when able, to help create a safe space for police, other emergency personnel and tow truck drivers to conduct their work on OPP patrolled highways.

Ontario’s Move Over law requires drivers approaching a stopped emergency vehicle with its emergency lights activated, or a tow truck with its amber lights flashing, to slow down, move over if safe to do so and proceed with caution.

If the highway has more than one lane, the law requires the driver to move over and leave space between their vehicle and the parked emergency vehicle or tow truck if it can be done safely.

The law carries a $490 to $2,000 fine, plus three demerit points upon conviction.

Subsequent offences, within five years, carry a $1,000 to $4,000 fine, possible jail time of up to six months and possible suspension of your driver’s licence for up to two years.

“Since 1989, five OPP officers have been killed after being struck by an approaching vehicle while carrying out their duties on the side of the road. These deaths could have been prevented by this simple action,” the OPP said.

“Over the long weekend, the OPP is counting on drivers to avoid other poor behaviours that place all road users at risk. You can assure that officers will be watching for speeders, safety restraint use, distracted driving, impaired drivers and other moving violations in an effort to keep our roadways safe during this high traffic volume period.

“The OPP reminds motorists to stay alert, avoid driving distractions and comply with the Move Over Law for everyone’s safety.”