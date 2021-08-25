UPDATE: OPP investigating collision near Windy Lake

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

The driver involved in the crash has now been charged with several offences, including theft of a vehicle.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Police determined through further investigation that the vehicle had been stolen from the Hamilton area and was travelling north in a dangerous manner, according to witnesses.

Andrew Blair, 24, from Grimsby, was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and dangerous operation.

The accused was released by way of an appearance notice and is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice on Dec. 1 in Sudbury.

No charges were laid against the passenger.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are looking for public input regarding a crash Wednesday that sent two people to hospital.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at 7:43 a.m. on Highway 144 at Marina Road, just south of the turnoff to Levack.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the highway was closed for about an hour in both directions to facilitate an investigation by Sudbury OPP.

The investigation is still ongoing and further information will be released as it becomes available.

Meanwhile the OPP is appealing to the public for information regarding the incident.

If you witnessed the collision or have any information regarding any vehicles in the area at the time of the crash, your are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.canadiancrimestoppers.org, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca