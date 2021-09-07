OPP focus on Big Four offences, lay several charges during long weekend traffic initiative

Nipissing West OPP and the Sudbury Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement, or TIME Team, laid 54 speeding charges and two stunt-driving charges, among several others, while patrolling local highways, trails and waterways as part of a province-wide Labour Day long weekend traffic safety initiative.

Article content

The campaign focused on increasing public awareness and compliance with traffic laws relating to the so-called Big Four offences: alcohol/drug impaired, distracted driving, speeding and lack of occupant restraints.

According to an OPP press release, charges laid by the Nipissing West detachment and Sudbury TIME Team included:

– 54 speeding charges

– Two stunt driving charges

– Three hazardous moving violation charges

– Six other Highway Traffic Act charges

– Two Liquor Licence Act charges

– One suspended driver

– One other provincial statute charge

Officers also responded to 173 calls for service during this time period, the OPP said.

