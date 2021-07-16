Four people have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Sturgeon Falls on Thursday, Nipissing West OPP said in a release.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Officers from the local detachment and the Forensics Identification Services Unit responded shortly before 11 p.m. to a report of an assault with a weapon, police said. Further investigation revealed two victims were inside the residence when three unknown individuals broke into the residence and pointed a firearm at them

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. OPP arrest four after robbery in Sturgeon Falls Back to video

One of the victims escaped and ran to nearby neighbour for assistance and police were called.

The culprits fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived, the OPP said, but police located and stopped the vehicle on Highway 17 near Leblanc Road a short time later.

The driver and three passengers were arrested. Police have not yet released their names, but said further details will be provided as they become available and added there are no public safety concerns.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact their local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where they may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca

Twitter: @SudburyStar