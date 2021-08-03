One new COVID case in Sudbury, three resolved on Tuesday

There are now five active cases in the region; more vaccination clinics this week

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday in addition to three resolved cases.

The health unit is still investigating how the new case was spread.

There are now five active cases being monitored in the region, including three cases in Greater Sudbury and two in the Manitoulin district.

There are now five active cases being monitored in the region, including three cases in Greater Sudbury and two in the Manitoulin district.

The health unit has reported 2,184 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in addition to 31 COVID-related deaths and 999 cases confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern.

Greater Sudbury has seen 2,027 cases, while the Sudbury district has had 114 and the Manitoulin district 42.

The health unit has performed 269,249 COVID-19 tests as of Aug. 3.

Public Health, First Nations communities and primary care partners have administered 234,777 first and second doses of the vaccine.

In total, 129,970 people have received their first dose and 104,807 people are fully vaccinated.

No potential exposure risks or COVID-19 outbreaks were reported.

Public Health’s efforts to vaccinate people continues with COVID-19 vaccination opportunities this week in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts.

Anyone eligible to receive their first or second dose of the vaccine can attend a pop-up, walk-in or mobile vaccination clinic or make a vaccine appointment online.

“Get your first shot now and your second as soon as you are eligible,” the health unit said in arelease.

“As a reminder, second dose appointments must be booked after you have received your first dose.”

The clinics:

Tuesday, Aug. 3

– Pop-up clinic at Dowling Public Library and Citizen Service Centre, Dowling.