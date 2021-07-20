One new case of COVID-19 reported in the Sudbury district

There are now five active cases in the health unit’s service area

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported one new case of COVID-19 in the Sudbury district on Tuesday.

The case is located in Sudbury north, and the individual is self-isolating. The probable exposure status of the new case is travel-related, according to the health unit’s website.

Public health has reported 2,176 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, with 2,022 in Greater Sudbury, 114 in the Sudbury district, and 40 in the Manitoulin district.

In total, 1,263 of those cases were close contacts of a confirmed case, 504 were outbreak-associated, 321 had no known epidemiological link, and 88 were travel-related.

Additionally, 713 cases occurred in people aged 20 to 39, 547 in people aged 40 to 59, 519 in people aged 19 and under, 302 in people aged 60 to 79, and 95 in people aged 80 and over.

The health unit has performed 266,238 COVID-19 tests as of July 18.

Three new cases have screened positive for variants of concern, and 982 cases have screened positive for variants of concern since the beginning of the pandemic. Only six variants of concern have been identified in the region.

The health unit has received 224,032 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 246 doses have been wasted, equalling roughly 0.11 per cent.

Public Health, First Nations communities, and primary care partners have given shots to 220,719 people, including 128,116 people who received their first dose and 92,603 people who have been fully vaccinated.

No new outbreaks or potential exposure risks were reported.