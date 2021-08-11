One new case of COVID-19 in Sudbury reported on Wednesday

Health unit currently monitoring 19 active cases in the Sudbury area

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 in Greater Sudbury on Wednesday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The probable exposure status of the case is unknown.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. One new case of COVID-19 in Sudbury reported on Wednesday Back to video

The health unit is monitoring 19 active cases in its service area, including five in Greater Sudbury and 14 in the Manitoulin district.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts also reported three new cases that are confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern.

A total of 1,013 confirmed or presumed variants have been reported in the district.

The health unit has reported 2,206 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, including 2,030 in Greater Sudbury, 114 in the Sudbury district and 62 in the Manitoulin district.

There have been 31 COVID-related deaths in Greater Sudbury.

The health unit has performed 272,328 COVID-19 tests as of Aug. 11.

Public Health, First Nations, and primary care partners have administered 239,247 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 130,842 people have received their first dose and 108,405 people in the Sudbury area are fully vaccinated.

The health unit has received 267,430 doses in the region and 259, or 0.11 per cent of those doses, have been wasted.

Public Health late Tuesday advised the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 on Tuesday evening.

Anyone who travelled on Ontario Northland bus route 1219 with service from Yorkdale Station in Toronto to Sudbury on Aug. 9 is advised to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 from potential exposure.

Self-isolate and seek testing immediately if symptoms occur.

Visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19 to learn more about self-monitoring, self-isolation, symptoms, and testing.