One person was killed in a single motor-vehicle collision on Highway 144 south of Cartier on Monday morning, Nipissing West OPP said in a release.

Officers responded at 10:14 a.m. to report of a collision north of the Windy Lake Motel and south of Cartier, police said. The highway was closed in both directions for the investigation, with motorists advised to use Highway 7044, Old Cartier Road, as a detour.

One dead following single-vehicle collision south of Cartier

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their name is not being released until next of kin are notified, police said.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team were processing the scene. Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

