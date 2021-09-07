One dead after being stabbed, run over near Lasalle and Notre Dame: Sudbury police

One person is dead after being stabbed, then reportedly run over intentionally in the area of Lasalle Boulevard and Notre Dame Avenue early Tuesday morning, the Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a release, following an altercation between a driver and a pedestrian.

Police, fire and paramedics responded around 2:30 a.m. to what was initially reported as a motor-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, who was taken to Health Sciences North to be treated for serious injuries. The 30-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before police arrived, GSPS said in its release, but the vehicle, a red four-door Dodge Magnum, was found unoccupied on Mitchell Street, north of Lasalle.

Lasalle was closed between Crescent Park Road and Notre Dame for the investigation and wasn’t fully re-opened to traffic until around 9:40 a.m.

“Through the investigation, it has been determined that the driver of the vehicle and the 30-year-old man were involved in an altercation in the parking lot of the gas station at the corner of Lasalle Boulevard and Notre Dame Avenue prior to the collision,” the police said. “It is believed that the 30-year-old man sustained a stab wound prior to being intentionally run over with the vehicle.”

Police did not release the name of the victim, but sent out condolences to his family and friends.

The driver of the vehicle, who was reportedly still at large as of late Tuesday morning, was described as white, around 6-foot-1, with a medium build and brownish-red hair. At the time of the incident, police said, he was wearing a black T-shirt with a black-and-red flannel shirt, but they believed he changed his clothes after the incident.