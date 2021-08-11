This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







They say it's only a matter of time before frequent collisions at Highway 144 and Marina Road turn fatal

Article content Onaping residents will take to the streets Wednesday to protest what they call a dangerous intersection on Highway 144 at Marina Road.

Article content The protest comes after a year-long attempt to work with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) to make the stretch of road near Windy Lake between Onaping and Dowling safer for motorists. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Onaping residents to protest road called 'disaster magnet' Back to video According to the ministry, the site has been the location of five collisions from August 2019 to 2021. Four of them occurred prior to the sign and pavement marking improvements undertaken late last year. Protestors, however, are arguing that the MTO is underreporting the number of collisions that occur in the vicinity, and the “very minor” improvements made to the area are insufficient to prevent further incidents. “This has been an issue that has plagued our area since my 85-year-old father was a young man. Over the years, we’ve witnessed accident after accident,” said resident Chantelle Gorham. “Transports regularly roll over, and cars have been frequent guests in the ditch and through the guardrails. It’s been a disaster magnet for as long as we can remember.” Motorists traveling in both directions on Highway 144 near Marina Road seem to have difficulty navigating a curve in the highway that is intersected by a set of train tracks. There is an incline north of the intersection that precedes the sudden curve in the road, making it a tricky spot for southbound vehicles traveling at higher speeds. A jutting rock-cut also contributes to a lack of visibility for motorists traveling northbound. Although the ministry and Gorham both said that speed and human error are factors in these collisions, the OPP set up a speed monitor in the area that demonstrated speed wasn’t a major issue.

Article content “It’s not that. It’s the fact that a 50,000-pound vehicle going 80 km per hour most likely can’t make the same curve as a 5,000-pound car,” she said. In the last 17 months, she added, there have been four major single-vehicle accidents involving transport trucks. “This includes two transports that lost loads of logs, one that struck a train, and one carrying chemicals that spilled oil or fuel into the river that supplies Onaping Falls. The last one occurred just recently on July 31,” she said. According to an OPP press release, the two-vehicle crash that occurred on July 31 sent four people to the hospital including one with life-threatening injuries. The Sudbury Star reached out to the Ministry of the Environment for information about the tanker truck incident, but officials did not respond to a request for comment. “The MTO has provided false data to support the fact that there have been hardly any accidents. Two accidents were reported in 2020 when we know of at least nine. This includes a multi-vehicle pileup that left the roads closed and students on buses for over three hours,” said Gorham. The ministry said that its collision records are derived directly from the OPP, which is responsible for patrolling this stretch of highway. “The ministry only has access to records of reported collisions. If minor incidents are not reported, the ministry would not be made aware of or have a record of those incidents,” said the MTO.

Article content The OPP sent Gorham a chart that said 34 accidents have occurred in the area in the last 10 years, including two accidents in 2020 and three in 2019. Gorham has been in touch with the MTO consistently since June 2020 following an accident that saw a logging truck flip over after failing to negotiate the curve while traveling southbound down the corridor. The logging truck spilled its load over the highway and struck a hydro pole. The single-vehicle collision closed Highway 144 in both directions for several hours. While she initially suggested the installation of rumble strips along the upper hill to alert transport trucks of the dangers ahead or overhead lighting near the train tracks, Gorham said she hopes that the protest will be a catalyst for a major overhaul. “Now, it’s at the point where I want to see them completely redesign the road in this area,” she said. “We know of a school bus that was rear-ended when it was stopped at the train tracks. What if someone in the community of Onaping needs medical assistance, but emergency crews can’t reach them due to another road closure?” In response to community concerns, the MTO completed an operational review of the Highway 144 corridor between Old School Road and Marina Road, including the at-grade rail crossing in June and July of 2020. The review recommended enhanced signing to provide clearer messaging to motorists of the approaching horizontal curve and rail crossing and additional pavement markings to “help create positive guidance for northbound motorists approaching the horizontal curve.”

Article content “In accordance with the findings of the operational review, enhanced warning signs were installed during the week of December 28, 2020, and revised pavement markings were installed in November of 2020,” an MTO spokesperson said in an email. “The ministry remains committed to working with our municipal partners, constituents, and stakeholders to ensure the safety of all road users along the Highway 144 corridor.” Gorham said these solutions will be ineffective. “If you’ve ever driven to Onaping, you know that there are already signs installed at this location. Motorists don’t need even more signs to pay attention to while they are driving,” she said. “They need to be paying attention to the road as they try to navigate the intersection.” Gorham has warned the ministry for almost a year that a protest would take place after the next accident occurred. “They continued to hold their ground, leaving everyone who travels this highway at continued risk. We have overlooked some minor collisions, but take exception to this recent tanker truck polluting our rivers and endangering fellow motorists,” she said. “The MTO keeps saying that there have been no fatalities recorded, but when you look at what’s happening there, it’s only a matter of time.” More than 70 Onaping residents have expressed interest in the protest via social media, so Gorham hopes that at least half of them will attend the protest on Wednesday. Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas said she would be attending to support her constituents in their efforts to improve road safety. It was her letters to the MTO that motivated the operational review last year.

Article content “A lot of people from my riding travel that stretch of highway and they’ve all been stuck on the road at some point when there’s been another rollover and they can’t get home because the highway is closed,” she said. “When I posted the MTO’s response to their complaints, people were not happy. They all felt that it’s not one more sign that is going to change anything. They want something more substantive. Local people are fed up.” Gelinas said that the number of collisions officially reported does not accurately represent the accidents that occur in the area. “I don’t understand how the discrepancy happened. All they said is that if the OPP attends the collision, then they report it. If they do not attend, then it is not reported. We remember the collisions, though, because we saw them. We have pictures,” she said. The MPP added the frequency of collisions in the area seem to be related to the volume of truck traffic on the highway. “The more active the forestry industry is, for example, the more complaints I get about Highway 144 in that area. I would say that it happens a bit with the mining industry, too,” she said. Gelinas predicts that as IAMGOLD’s Côté Gold Project near Gogama ramps up its operations, it could drive up truck traffic in the area, as well. For more information about the protest, visit bit.ly/3yCmPih. The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government. sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca Twitter: @SudburyStar

